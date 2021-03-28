Quite cold tonight; sunnier and warmer Monday

What a difference 24 hours can make! After central Indiana enjoyed sunshine and temperatures in the 70s on Saturday, the cold front that triggered severe storms Saturday night, left us with a much colder and cloudier day. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday only made it into the mid and upper 40s. With northwesterly winds gusting above 40 mph in some locations, wind chill temperatures Saturday afternoon were down in the low to mid 30s.

Winds will die down after sunset this evening. Skies will start to clear and temperatures will remain quite chilly. By early Monday morning, a few areas of patchy frost will be possible. If you have sensitive plants outside, you may want to cover them before you go to bed tonight.

Monday afternoon will be much more pleasant. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures around 60°.

We have a lot of dry time this week. Our next chance for rain will come late Tuesday night/early Wednesday. Otherwise, we’re dry with temperatures fluctuating from 70° Tuesday afternoon to the mid 40s by Thursday afternoon.