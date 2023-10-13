A developing autumn storm has brought September-level warmth the past two days, but showers and storms signal the change for the weekend

RAIN ARRIVES THIS EVENING

At the time of this post, showers and a few thunderstorms are reaching the Illinois/Indiana state line. The eastward progression of the rain and storms will spread into the city of Indianapolis at or around 6:00 to 6:30pm. While no severe storms are expected there is a chance that some embedded thunderstorms could bring delays to area high school football games tonight.

A few downpours along with the thunderstorms could produce a quick half to three-quarter inch rainfall but it is expected to more rain than storms as we progress into the 9/10 pm hours.

DRY SLOT

The storms center will pivot overhead early Saturday morning and will cut off the rain and even bring brief clearing overhead. It will not last long. A passing cold front before sunrise will end the recent mild weather and cooler air will then spill in behind the departing storm throughout the day. Clouds will return and thicken producing passing showers reaching peak areal coverage of 30% early afternoon and into the evening.

UPCOMING WEEKEND SOLAR ECLIPSE

Weather conditions are not expected to be ideal for Saturday’s partial solar eclipse. A sliver of dry/clear air possible early Saturday as the ‘dry slot’ of the storm overhead approaches. It does not often last long, and clouds will quickly increase with showers returning as the storm departs to the east. The partial solar eclipse starts at 11:39 a.m. From Butler University Professor, Brian Murphy, he tells us that “Even if cloudy there will be a ~50% decrease in the amount of diffuse light filtering through the clouds. So that should be noticeable.”