After four straight days of severe weather, the pattern stabilizes a bit today and through the rest of your holiday weekend. Out-the-door this morning, temperatures are holding in the middle 60s with light winds and high dew points. Some patchy fog around and a lingering shower but overall, a quiet start.

This afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds, while temperatures heat up back to seasonal levels across the state. Highs later today should reach the middle 80s but with the higher dew points the “feels-like” could reach around 90°. A limited shower/t’shower is possible to dot the state but most stay dry through this evening. Should be a very quiet night for spending time with family and enjoying the fireworks shows.

Tomorrow, the 4th of July, looks great. It is very much the holiday feel with great warmth, sun, and dry weather! Temperatures will be nearing 90° in many locations, so be sure to hydrate and keep an eye on the little ones while playing outside!

Big heat continues on Wednesday before a cold front arrives on Thursday. This will bring additional storms to the state and eventually usher in a short-lived cooldown and drop in humidity to end the work week.