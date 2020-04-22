Rain chances on the rise

We were off to a frosty start Wednesday morning as temperatures dipped well below the average low of 44°, for Indianapolis. However, temperatures have take a big swing. A strong southwesterly flow, dry air and some sunshine allowed temperatures to surge into the upper 60s and lower 70s in parts of central Indiana. That’s more than 15-degrees warmer than this time yesterday, and more than a 30-degree jump for this morning.

While we’ve had a couple days in the upper 70s, lower 80s, overall, it’s been a chilly April. 57% of the days have been below average. Although we are much warmer this afternoon, the very cold start to the day will most likely tally this as another below average day. By the end of the month, the average high temp rises to 68°

While, the dew point temperatures are showing dry air Wednesday afternoon, more moisture will stream into the region into the evening and bring us rain chances by Thursday.

Showers build in late tonight, mainly after midnight, and become widespread by Thursday morning. We’ll be at peak coverage late Thursday morning/early afternoon before rain eases into the evening. The exact track of the low pressure, as it moves through the Ohio Valley tonight, will determined who sees the heaviest of the rain, but it’s possible for some areas to see an 1”+ before the rain ends Thursday night.