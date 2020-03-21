Rain chances rise to close the weekend

It was a dry but chilly start to the weekend. Lack of sunshine kept most of us from breaking out of the 30s this afternoon. A low cloud deck has been hanging on tough throughout the day. While we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds overnight, they’ll build back in as we head throughout the day on Sunday.

Plan on another chilly evening with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s for the next several hours before dropping back into the mid and upper 20s overnight.

Rain chances are on the rise. Showers will start developing here by tomorrow afternoon and light, scattered showers are expected throughout the afternoon and evening. A few wet snowflakes mixing down aren’t out of the question either, but best chances for that will be in our northern counties. Sunday will be primarily a rain event.

A few showers will linger into the morning on Monday, but most of Monday will shape up to be dry.

We have several rain chances ahead of us this week but most days still include some dry time. Especially on Wednesday when minor rain chances are really only included for the early morning hours.

A warming trend is ahead for us this week. Temperatures out west are already showing improvements from Friday and that air is headed our way.