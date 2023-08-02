We have a “split” forecast throughout Indiana over the next couple of days, especially when it comes to our rainfall chances. We’re tracking a couple of bouts of rain, the first of which will be here tomorrow morning and then again overnight into Friday. During this entire time, our humidity levels will continue to rise.

Tonight & Thursday: While most of Central Indiana will remain dry overnight, our southwest counties have a chance to see some rain through the morning. The heaviest rainfall will stay well southwest and in portions of Illinois and Missouri. In those spots, there is an Enhanced Risk for Excessive Rainfall.

Rain will be around for many in the morning, then again late into Friday. Areas southwest once again have the higher potential of seeing rain later Thursday/into Friday, too. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. It will also be increasingly muggy.

Starting Thursday, dew points start to creep into the upper 60s to near 70°. You can expect the humidity to remain through much of the weekend but it won’t be as humid as last week.

We’ll start to heat up on Friday with highs in the upper 80s continuing through the weekend, too. Rain is likely, especially southwest on Friday morning and then we’ll dry out for the remainder of the day and Saturday. Our next chance for storms comes on Sunday with our next cold front. That will drop our temperatures back to slightly below normal territory for much of next week. It will also drop our humidity levels.

This also looks to be the trend going into the middle of August, as below-normal temperatures are slightly favored.