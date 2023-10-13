Scattered clouds and fairly mild temperatures open your Friday morning. Dry weather is holding and winds will be light at sunrise. Expect temperatures hovering in the 50s out-the-door, so a light jacket will be needed at the bus stop.

For the afternoon, clouds will begin to increase, along with the temperatures, as we near 80° around 4:00 pm. Winds will turn slightly breezy from the southeast at 10-15 mph through the day too.

By this evening, Rain will impact the state. Rain with some storms will advance across Indiana from west to east. Rain could fall quite steadily in spots, creating issues for outdoor plans, including high school football games. Especially if lightning is in the area. Be sure to check in often on our Weather Authority app before heading out. Rainfall potential could range between .25″ to 1″ in many spots.

Colder air will arrive on Saturday. This will bring a feel of more mid-November than mid-October for the state. Along with the clouds, chilliness and winds, spotty showers will redevelop, keeping things unsettled throughout the afternoon. Drier air will punch through on Sunday with some peeks of sunshine and only a small chance of an isolated shower.

If you are a Colts fan, the weather in Jacksonville on Sunday looks incredible, with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Weather will not be a factor for the game.