Rain moves out, unseasonably warm air moves in

Early morning fog will dissipate Saturday, as a south breeze will increase. This will send temperatures to summer levels. It will be even warmer on Sunday when we go near-record high temperatures on the warmer side of the mid-80s.

The upper-level low is finally moving to the northeast. Temperatures will be warm enough overnight to help create areas of fog. It’s been a strange month—despite the extra cloud coverage we’ve had, temperatures haven’t been held back quite as much.

8th Wettest October to dry out:

With today’s additional rainfall, this is now the wettest October since 1998. That makes this the 8th wettest October to date. There has already been 2.84” of rain recorded in Indianapolis so far, which puts us over 2” above normal.

Unseasonably warm stretch coming:

After this low pressure system passes, warmer temperatures move in. We’re now in the 12th consecutive day with temperatures running above normal, which for today is 69 degrees. Our weekend forecast has both Saturday and Sunday back into the 80s. The last time we had a weekend this warm in October—where both a Saturday and Sunday hit the 80s—was in 2018. That weekend pair hit 86 and 85, respectively. The extended forecast has every one of our temperatures remaining above normal for the highs, with all but 2 days in the 80s. A cold front at the tail-end of next week will begin to transition us back to more seasonal temperatures.

Record highs possible:

On Sunday, October 10th, we go near the record high of 88 degrees set back in 2010. Our current forecast has us at 87 degrees this Sunday. Another chance to tie or go near record-high numbers comes up the next day, Monday, October 11th. The record for that date was also set back in 2010. It currently sits at 86 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers, a few downpours and a storm or two will diminish this evening, rainfall coverage lowers from a peak of 20% before 8pm. Partly cloudy skies along with damp conditions with areas of patchy dense fog developing. Continued very mild. LOW 61

SATURDAY: Patchy dense fog at sunrise then skies brighten with partly cloudy and warmer conditions by afternoon. South winds increase to 20 mph at times with high temperatures 13-degrees above normal. HIGH 81.

SUNDAY: Some patchy morning fog then abundant sunshine with summer-time clouds building by afternoon. Becoming windy and unseasonably warm with a near record high temperature in the afternoon. HIGH 87 (RECORD 88° 2010).

MONDAY: Continued very warm with partly cloudy skies and warm southwest breezes. Clouds will increase late day with a slight chance of a shower of storm after sunset. Near record high temperature. HIGH 85 (RECORD 86° 2010).

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy cooler and less humid with a slight chance of a shower or downpour. Noticeably lower humidity. HIGH 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures 10 to 15-degrees above normal. HIGH 81.

THURSDAY: Warm and becoming more humid with winds increasing again by afternoon. Continued unseasonably warm. HIGH 82.

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and storms developing ahead of a wind shifting cold front. Temperatures start mild again but fall as rain arrives early and colder air filters in through the afternoon. HIGH 76 (FALLING).