Rain now, snow later; winter stages comeback mid-week

The terrific weekend weather is well behind us as rain continues in central Indiana. Showers will linger overnight and Tuesday.

WET 2020

The rainfall Monday brought the total for the year to 8.5", making this the wettest open to a new year since 2005. At nearly 4" above normal, 2020 rainfall ranks 12th all-time.

Showers will linger overnight in scattered fashion with additional rainfall expected Tuesday. Showers will increase again in coverage and intensity before noon, but this first storm system will only produce rain across central Indiana. Rainfall will reach its peak at 70% coverage around lunchtime and ease for the evening commute.

SNOWY SHAKEUP

As forecast last week, mid-week will be taking a turn to more wintry weather as a second low-pressure approaches. With colder air available and a southern storm track, winter advisories are being hoisted over portions of northern Indiana and extending west through Illinois.

The change to snow looks to get underway late night Tuesday into Wednesday morning, then increase through the day. There is still plenty to be resolved at this distance with storm track and where the heaviest snow will fall. Since late last week, the trends were to take the snow north, but now, they are trending south again and looking more like our late-week forecasts. At this time, more advisories may be required for central and north-central Indiana with the potential for up to a half-foot of snowfall. Stay tuned, we will be updating the storm track tonight and throughout the day Tuesday.

Beyond the Wednesday system, more wintry weather is headed our way with colder temperatures and additional snow chances starting early Friday. The chilly turn in the pattern is likely to hold to end the month and to open March.