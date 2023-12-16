It is turning cloudy this Saturday morning as a storm complex nears central Indiana. There should still be plenty of dry time early in the day before rain chances rise in Indianapolis late in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy too with a southwesterly breeze up to 20 MPH. The winds out of the southwest will give us mild weather one more day before there is a large cooldown.

A few spotty showers are possible over west-central Indiana after 9 AM. However, shower chances will likely hold off until the afternoon near Indy. If you’re heading downtown to watch the Colts game, you will need to prepare for scattered showers especially after the game. Otherwise, you can expect cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Rainfall coverage is going to rise much more overnight, which is when the steadiest rain will occur for the area. There is a chance for rain early Sunday morning with most of the rain moving out of the area by the afternoon. Rain totals may rise near the 0.50” mark. Highs tomorrow will rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Colder changes are on the way by Monday as a deepening trough builds into the Great Lakes region. Temperatures will only rise into the mid-30s on Monday, it’s going to be windy with gusts up to 35 MPH, and there is a chance for snow showers. Bursts of snow could develop due to strong winds, which could sharply drop the visibility in spots! After the snow showers wind down, the quieter weather returns to the Hoosier State.