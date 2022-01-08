Rain returns today; slick spots possible Saturday evening

Good Saturday morning! It may be a bright and chilly open to the weekend, but the weather will quickly take a turn this afternoon. A storm system will travel over the Midwest and bring central Indiana rain showers after 3 PM Saturday.

By the late morning hours, the air temperatures will rise into the lower 20s, which is warmer than the past couple days! Central Indiana will climb into the mid-30s this afternoon and eventually see a late-day high of 40° before midnight.

With temperatures near the freezing mark this afternoon, freezing rain and sleet may mix areas along and north of I-70. The window to see the wintry mix will be brief, but enough to create some slick roads north of Indianapolis. Most of the precipitation should turn to rain by 7 PM to 8 PM.

Prepare for steady rain and cool temperatures for all the events occurring in Indy tonight. Showers will continue to fill into the state overnight with embedded downpours at times. Central Indiana will stay in the 40s overnight before a cold front arrives Sunday.

We will kick-off Sunday morning mild before the main wind shift occurs around 10 AM Sunday. The northwesterly winds will drive temperatures down throughout the day. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rainfall early in the day. However, most of the showers should move out of the area Sunday afternoon.

Another arctic blast arrives early next week and just in time for the College Football National Championship game Monday night. Flurries are expected Monday with highs in the lower 20s. Single digit lows return Tuesday morning.