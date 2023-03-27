INDIANAPOLIS – A chance to enjoy a prolonged break from the wet weather has finally come for the Hoosier State.

The sun returns again on Tuesday

Rainy days have dominated the month of March and Monday became the 7th consecutive day to see measurable rainfall in Indianapolis.

Overnight clearing will set us up for a much better Tuesday as drier weather begins to take hold. We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds and cooler feel with temps in the low 30s. The day will remain cooler than average, but it will not be a bad one as wind remains light. Clouds and sun will battle for control of the sky through the day, but it will end up being a 50/50 mix when all said & done. With more sun in the later hours, highs should manage to come close to, if not reach 50 degrees.

Quiet through the midweek

Wednesday and Thursday will be comfortable weather days, each with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be breezy and temperatures will range from low 30s to low 50s during the day. A brief chance for showers will present itself in the evening, but the day will be dry otherwise.

There may be a little bit more sun on Thursday, but it will not be much different as a whole. The wind will be lighter for one however, and that will make it feel a bit warmer. After a start in the low 30s, highs may plateau in the upper 50s by the later afternoon.

Late week storms

Friday is a day that we will be watching closely throughout the week. The potential for strong storms is present and it will be important to stay up to date with the latest information as it comes into the weather center. At the very least, the day is expected to be quite rainy and windy, though it’s likely to be mild as well.

A glance at the next seven days…