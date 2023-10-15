Skies are mostly cloudy for most of central Indiana this Sunday morning. It is also a chilly start with lows dropping into the mid-40s and wind chills in the upper 30s at times. We should see more sunshine this morning, but it will be limited before more clouds fill into the state during the afternoon. An isolated shower also cannot be ruled out later today. The rain chance is low, and you should not have to cancel any outdoor plans because of it. Highs will reach into the mid-50s this afternoon.

FOX Futurecast has a wave of light rainfall quickly passing through the state overnight with most of the activity moving out by the Monday morning commute. A few lingering showers are possible early in the day tomorrow. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs nearing the 60° mark. Rain totals will be minimum and will stay below 0.10″ for central Indiana.

There will be improvements with the weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Highs will reach into the 60s with another chance for rain returning on Thursday.