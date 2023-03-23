Rainfall will ramp up Thursday night into Friday morning, the first of two rounds of heavy rainfall. Some locations could exceed four inches of rain to start the weekend

WHAT A SPREAD

It’s March vs. May across central Indiana late Thursday with a huge north to south range in temperatures. 70s downstate while 40’s north. This is the WARMEST here in over two weeks.

A wind shifting cold front has moved south of Indianapolis just after 5pm Thursday and WILL STALL later tonight. This will be the focus for renewed rains that become heavy overnight. Coverage will surge to nearly 90% after midnight.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the southern half of Indiana as first of TWO waves of heavy rainfall surge along a stalled front. Rainfall amounts could exceed 4″ in some locations BY SATURDAY morning. Locally hinger amounts are possible under repeated thunderstorms.

The LATEST rainfall numbers are in and still point to the HIGHEST totals south. From our GRAF model, totals exceed 4″ in southcentral Indiana after two waves of rain ending early Saturday.

As the STORM MOVES ON, colder, drier air will be arriving and rains will be ending. Get ready for some Gusty winds to blow (exceeding 40mph) with even some passing snow flurries or snow showers by Saturday afternoon.