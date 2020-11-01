Saturday Night Weather

We started off Halloween with chilly temperatures, clear skies and widespread frost! Even though we had the very cool open to the weekend, temperatures will recover this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Quite a difference from last year when we were tracking light snow showers for those trick-or-treating around central Indiana! The evening will open mild, sunny and breezy. By 9 PM, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. You will also have an opportunity to see a rare blue moon with skies staying mostly clear tonight!

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 AM and we will “gain” an extra hour overnight. This is great time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors around your home and change air filters for the furnace before we enter the colder months of the year.