Saturday Night Weather Weather Blog Posted: Nov 1, 2020 / 12:35 AM EDT / Updated: Nov 1, 2020 / 12:35 AM EDT As we turn our clocks back tonight the daylight hours shift ah hour earlier from 7:14am to 5:43pm. However, during that time the temperatures will jump ahead to feel like December. More on that later. These are the slightly below average temperatures we enjoyed Saturday. It will be Tuesday afternoon until we see these mild temperatures again. Temperatures will be falling during the day Sunday. Down to near 40 by late afternoon. And with a northwest wind a 20mph it will feel like the low 30s. Strong cold front moves through early Sunday morning. A few sprinkles possible. When the wind shifts around 6am, the temperature will soon start to drop. Fortunately, the below normal temperatures coming in with this wind flow pattern only for a couple days. Chilly weather for the next couple days but then a nice warm up to above average temperatures later in the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction