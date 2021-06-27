Scattered storms for Sunday; humidity sticks around too!

Downpours have developed this Sunday morning, but many are starting off the day with some sunshine and muggy weather. The humidity is at play for today as dew points soar into the lower 70s this afternoon. The sticky feel will linger and will help fuel thunderstorms at times today.

The weather was much more active north/northwest of Indianapolis on Saturday. There were several storm reports associated with the thunderstorm activity in NE Illinois, NW Indiana and near South Bend. The heaviest rainfall stayed in our northwest zone too! Indianapolis did not have any measurable precipitation on Saturday.

That will likely change for today. There is a cold frontal boundary nearing Indiana and it will bring more of the thunderstorm activity closer to the Indy metro. Many of the showers and storms will likely remain below the severe thunderstorm criteria for today. However, there is still a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm to fire up with the warm, humid air mass over us. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered over the area this afternoon and evening. Once we lose the heat of the day, storm chances will begin to dwindle. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as lows dip down into the lower 70s.

The stormy weather pattern continues into the new workweek. The thunderstorm coverage increases midweek and relief looks to arrive by the holiday weekend! Stay weather aware throughout the week as the Weather Authority brings you updates on storm potential each day.