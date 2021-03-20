Seasonal and sunny open to spring!

It is officially spring, and we kicked off the season at 5:37 AM! It may feel more “winter-like” this morning, but temperatures will improve as the day progresses. The strong March sunshine will help temperatures reach into the lower 50s early in the afternoon and peak near 58° in Indianapolis! It will be a great day to take your plans outdoors.

There are several first round games for the Big Tournament happening this afternoon. For those traveling to games today, the roads will be in good shape! Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s across the area.

The second half of the weekend is going to be slightly warmer and trending nearly 10 degrees above average! Highs will peak into the lower 60s Sunday and will jump into the mid-60s on Monday. There will be many dry hours to enjoy outside before rain moves in midweek.

Cloud cover builds back into the state Monday night as a storm system approaches. Rain showers will likely hold off until Tuesday afternoon and the activity will quickly fill into the state by the evening. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Even with the rainfall, the mild temperature stretch will hold for the first week of spring.