Expect more cloud cover to kick-off our Sunday! Skies are overcast this morning with patchy fog over northern Indiana. Temperatures at 8:30 AM are hovering near the 40° mark, and they will not budge too much from this point. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid-40s late in the afternoon.

It is going to be a rather cloudy day, but we will still have a chance of seeing breaks in the clouds this afternoon. High pressure is building into the Midwest and the pressure feature will keep us dry through Tuesday afternoon.

Changes arrive Tuesday night as a storm system slides over central Indiana. This storm is going to have a major impact on the United States, including a threat for severe weather in the Deep South and a winter storm in the Upper Plains.

Locally, rain and strong winds move into the Ohio Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday. The milder air will drive temperatures into the lower 50s midweek! The unseasonably warm weather is going to be short-lived! The colder air mass slides in at the end of the week, along with a chance for snow showers.