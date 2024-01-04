Clouds are back this morning, along with a flurry or two on the radar, especially north. Roads look really good and the morning rush hour should remain very uneventful.

Temperatures remain in the lower 30s/upper 20s with little wind chill factor. Overall, another quiet start out-the-door!

This afternoon, clouds should begin to break, as sunshine begins to work back into the area. Little warming is expected today with the late-day sunshine and a light, northerly flow at 5-10 mph. Highs this afternoon should reach around 36°, which is seasonal/average.

Skies clear tonight and expect a very cold night and overnight with lows dropping into the upper teens by sunrise Friday.

A new system is set to arrive Saturday morning. Moisture is lacking but still enough to produce light snowfall with minor accumulations. The bulk of the storm will track across Kentucky/Tennessee, so we will only get “brushed” by this one.

With that said, roads still could be slushy and weather models are hinting between a dusting to 2″ in a few grassy spots by late Saturday morning. Expect roads to be fine for the Colts game by Saturday evening and additional snow showers to continue through Sunday evening.