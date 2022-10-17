INDIANAPOLIS – Polar air is beginning to settle in across Central Indiana and with it may come our first snowflakes of the season!

How much snow will fall and where?

Snowfall will be possible across Central Indiana largely from 8pm Monday to 8am Tuesday. That is not to say that it will be snowing the entire time, but rather the opportunity to see a few snow showers will occur in the window. Snowfall will be light, though a coating may result from more persistent snowfall across northeastern parts of the state.

Chilly Tuesday, but warming soon after

Temperatures on Tuesday will remain on the cooler side as a northwest wind remains strong. Gusts may be as high as 30 mph during the day. Lows will begin in the lower 30s and upper 20s in some spots with a wind chill placing feels-like temps about 10 degrees lower! Even during the day it will remain chilly with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and high in the mid 40s. This cool weather will not last long however, steady warming will begin as soon as Wednesday when the northwest wind begins to die down and change direction…

Late week warmth!

The upper level pattern will be conductive to highs well above average by Saturday thanks to a robust southerly wind and ridge of warmth. This should be enough to enjoy several days back in the 70s!