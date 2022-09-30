We close the book on September with a streak of below normal days, the outlook is in for October

SUNNY SKIES

Where was the one cloud that prevented us from having 100% sunshine Friday? I’m not sure, but today was among the sunniest days of the year. The preliminary report was that we just missed the 100% status and only four days the entire year have reached it. The last was July 21st.

We will certainly make a run at it again Saturday with an extended spell of sunny days expected. Clouds will not really increase again to near overcast until mid-week. For now a beautiful open to October is expected. Last October opened wet with six of the first eight days with rain. This year will be different!

COOL SPELL

CHILLY SPELL to end September with many outlying areas starting the day at NOVEMBER levels. Coolest 35° Mt Comfort Friday morning.

We closed September on a real cool spell. NINE straight days BELOW normal to close the month and that span is the COOLEST to close a September since 2003 (19 years). The recent chill erased the very warm open to September and meteorological fall. The first three weeks produced 18 80-degree days, one of which was 93°.

OCTOBER OUTLOOK

OCTOBER opens Saturday – a month that continues to cool quickly. We lose another one hour and thirteen minutes of daylight. Month opens with an average high of 71° cooling to 60° (insert sad trombone here). The month is also very transitional with extreme warmth or even real wintry weather. The hottest October day was just set in 2019 with a high of 92°, coldest 20° 1981.

WARM TRENDS AHEAD? Last October was among the warmest and wettest (ranked 4th) on record. 30-DAY outlook favors a warmer and drier month ahead.

However winter looms and the first flakes of the season often fall in October. Remember the massive snow in 1989? On average, the first wide-spread frost arrives around the 12th of the month with the first freeze about the 23rd.