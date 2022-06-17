Severe Weather Recap

A complex of thunderstorms produced severe weather over central Illinois early Friday morning. The storms held together as it approached south-central Indiana, which prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch earlier this morning. *The image below shows outdated information.*

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now canceled. (11:25 AM)

A few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in our area due to damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail potential. Knox County was the first to have warning shortly after 8 AM. There were reports of tree damage near Decker and another report of a large tree blocking the intersection of CR 550 and Arthur Rd.

Another warning was issued for Martin, Greene, Lawrence, and Daviess counties around 9 AM, which resulted in tree damage a few miles south of Lyons and around Elnora (within Greene County). More storm reports will likely be released within the next few hours based on the strength of that particular cell.

The thunderstorms had a juicy atmosphere to work with dew points in the mid-70s and temperatures in the lower 80s early in the day! The storms were able to hold some strength as they traveled over the southern third of the state.

Severe Threat Ends

The severe weather risk over south-central Indiana is ending this morning and the watch box has been dropped. The strongest thunderstorms moving out of our area and crossing into northern Kentucky. Steady rainfall is still impacting our southern-most counties at 11:30 AM. Most of the showers are going to exit by the afternoon!

Comfortable this Weekend

Behind the system, dew points will drop, and the atmosphere will turn more comfortable. Skies will clear out and temperatures will trend cooler for the weekend! Highs will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Heating Up Again!

Be sure to enjoy it while it lasts because hotter changes are on the way next week! Another ridge is going to set-up over the eastern U.S. and highs will rise back into 90s by Monday.