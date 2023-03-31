INDIANAPOLIS – Severe weather is likely to be widespread across Indiana this evening and overnight. High-end damaging wind gusts and several tornadoes are possible.

Early evening storms

The first wave of showers and storms has crossed through Central Indiana with no more than some small hail and gusty wind reported. Radar will clear temporarily for a few hours before sunset and for up to an hour after dark.

Severe weather after dark

The higher-end severe weather threat will come after dark. A powerful line or two of strong storms will enter Western Indiana around 9:00pm. These storms will progress quickly from west to east across the state, exiting into Ohio by around 1:00am.

Damaging wind is the primary concern with peak wind gusts in the range of 80-90mph. Several tornadoes are possible as the line makes progress through the state, though the threat will diminish over time.

These storms will move through after dark. If you plan to be out, you MUST have a plan in the case that severe weather strikes wherever you are. If you plan on going to sleep before the threat is over, you MUST have a method to receive breaking weather info. It should be able to wake you up in the case that you need to shelter in a safer part of the building.