Shot of cold follows Thursday’s warm up

March 2020 opened with four straight days topping 54-degrees or warmer, a string of spring-like temperatures that are the warmest to open a March since 2004.

COLDER TONIGHT

Winds shifting northwest will ease overnight, and under clear skies, it will get chilly, settling near freezing by sunrise Thursday. The cool off is brief as winds throughout the night turn southwest and prepare to warm us to late March levels again Thursday afternoon.

HINT OF WINTER

The progressive or fast moving pattern has carried several systems through the state over the past four days, and a new one will drop in Thursday night. Sunshine and windy conditions will elevate the temperatures to nearly 60-degrees Thursday, but a stronger cold front will sweep the state before sunrise Friday.

Get ready for a jolt of cold! Friday will open with blustery northwest winds, scattered snow showers and a wind chill in the lower teens. It is a reminder that it is still winter but these shots of cold have been short-lived.

WEEKEND WARM UP

What a weekend coming our way! Another sun-drenched Saturday is expected, and for the fourth straight Saturday, it will be dry. Despite a cold morning Saturday, the warm up is going to get underway in a hurry. Southwest winds are to increase starting Sunday morning, and we are once again on a brand new temperature turnaround. 60-degree highs are expected Sunday afternoon, more typical of an April day. Some clouds are due late, but the next rain chances are not until Monday.