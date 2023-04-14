Off to a milder and dry start this Friday morning, as clouds are slowly returning to the area. Temperatures out the door are comfy, while roads remain dry for the morning rush hour. Expect another great sunrise, two minutes earlier than Thursday morning.

This afternoon, extra clouds return to the area while temperatures warm again into the upper 70s. Winds remain light today under a south flow at 5-10 mph. By late afternoon, a few spotty showers or a thundershower will be in the mix. Expect a 20% chance of a shower reaching your area through the early evening. Most stay dry, so another great day and evening ahead!

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, more warmth and a rise in dew points! This will make for a summer-like Saturday, as mugginess will be felt. Expect highs nearing 80° by late afternoon.

Rain still in the forecast for Sunday, along with a big drop in temperatures while winds increase from the northwest. This will create a chilly day to end the weekend. This shot of cold will continue into Monday, with additional rain and perhaps a few wet snowflakes…marking a nasty start to early next week!