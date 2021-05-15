Shower chances rise Saturday evening

We’re starting off the weekend with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover! Temperatures this morning may have dipped down into the mid-40s, but they will recover and climb back near 70° this afternoon! We will also have plenty of dry time today before shower chances return this evening.

Central Indiana’s weather is currently influenced by high pressure to our east, which will keep the area dry for several hours. The GMR Grand Prix is today with the race starting at 2:45 PM! We should be able to get the race in this afternoon at IMS. Cloud cover will increase with skies becoming mostly cloudy at the end of the day.

Rain showers are traveling over Illinois this morning and they will eventually move into the area late in the afternoon/early evening. The moisture will first impact our westernmost counties and should near the Indianapolis around 8 PM. Sprinkles are possible at the end of the Indianapolis Indians’ game this evening.

Showers are going to be widely scattered on Sunday, but there should be some dry time in the mix during the day. Most of the activity is going to impact the southern tier of the state Sunday evening and spread northeast over the area early Monday.

There will be more opportunities to see rain in the days ahead. Temperatures will also gradually rise back near 80° at the end of the workweek.