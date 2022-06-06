Dry for the Morning Rush Hour

Good morning! Skies are mostly clear, and temperatures are mild out-the-door. We are starting off the day with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s near downtown Indianapolis. The morning commute is going to be dry as well with cloud cover increasing as approaching the lunch hour. You may still want to have the rain gear nearby today because a storm system will arrive to central Indiana by the afternoon.

Tracking Afternoon/Evening Storms

FOX Futurecast has showers crossing over the state’s western border after the lunch hour. The coverage will increase by the evening rush hour and may disrupt your drive home from work. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail will be possible within the strongest cells.

There is a slight risk for severe weather over southwestern Indiana, meaning the environment will be more favorable severe storm development later today. However, a couple storms may hit severe weather criteria, especially southwest of Indianapolis.

A Cooler Tuesday

Once the sun sets this evening, the isolated severe risk will drop. Showers chances will continue through the overnight. At the times it is not raining, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

A wind shift occurs by tomorrow morning and cooler air will channel into the area. Skies are going to brighten on Tuesday as highs rise into the upper 70s.

Unsettled Pattern this Week

Another round of thunderstorms arrives Wednesday afternoon along a warm front. We are still anticipating several dry hours in between the rain chances this workweek. Temperatures will stay seasonal through Friday. The weather next weekend looks pleasant for now with dry conditions and comfortable highs in the mid-70s!