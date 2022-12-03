The winds were quite strong across central Indiana within the 24 hours. A cold front slid over central Indiana this morning, and winds were howling ahead and along the boundary. Muncie, Terre Haute, and Shelbyville had peak wind gusts at or above 50 MPH. Breezy conditions will persist this morning but will become lighter late in the day.

There were a few light rain showers along the passage of the cold front, but now higher pressure will supply the region with sunshine. Clear skies are expected throughout the afternoon and evening. However, temperatures will struggle to rise and will only peak into the mid-30s this afternoon.

The Big Ten Championship Game is tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium and the weather looks dry for downtown Indianapolis! The clear sky will allow temperatures to sharply drop, and we will drop back near 30° at kick-off. Wind speeds will become calm overnight as lows fall near 20°.