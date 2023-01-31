Roads are in better shape this Tuesday morning for much of central Indiana, including near downtown Indianapolis. However, light freezing rain is mixing with light snow in our southernmost counties and in southern Indiana. It will be enough to create tricky travel conditions near Bedford, Seymour, and North Vernon. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 8 a.m. over the southern third of the state.

The wintry mix is associated with the stalled-out boundary over the Ohio Valley. The system is producing freezing rain, icy conditions in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas. As the system departs today, the warnings and advisories will expire. Locally, skies will be brighter today as higher pressure builds into the Midwest.

Central Indiana is going to see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover today. Even with the additional sunshine today, the northerly winds will keep temperatures down. This morning, we have dropped into the teens with wind chills near zero. Highs this afternoon should only rise into the mid-20s.

The weather pattern locally remains quiet as we enter the new month. Seasonal conditions are expected for the rest of the workweek. However, temperatures will trend warmer by the weekend and rise above average again. Indy will even have another shot at 50° by Monday!