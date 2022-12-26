A weakening “clipper” system will track over the Midwest today and bring two waves of light snow to central Indiana. The initial wave has already arrived this morning with most of the activity concentrated south of downtown. The light snow may create a few slick roads, mainly on untreated surfaces. The bigger issue will be temperatures with wind chills in the single digits.

Cloudy skies will persist along with flurry chances through the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 20s. A second wave of light snow will move into our southwestern counties after 4 PM. For those going to the Colts’ home game tonight may see snowflakes before kick-off and heading home.

Snow totals will be minimal with most of central Indiana staying below an inch. Areas southwest of Indianapolis with likely see the highest totals by tonight.

Temperatures will improve this week as milder air return to the Ohio Valley! Highs in the 50s build into central Indiana by Thursday afternoon and hang on for the rest of 2022. However, the milder air mass is going to bring more opportunities for rainfall.