Snow winding down, clean-up continues through the day

Light snow continues with up to an additional inch through mid-morning in some spots! The larger accumulations are coming to an end, as the storm pulls northeast.

High totals across the state will make travel difficult through the afternoon and evening in selected spots with advisories and warnings in place. Some sun may peak through for the afternoon, while highs only reach the upper teens.

Don’t forget to bend at the knees while shoveling.

Here are some of the totals as of 11 Monday night. Expect these numbers to go up:

Tomorrow will bring more clouds and a few snow showers by the late afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation.

The promise of another storm for Thursday is drifting south in Kentucky, so the threat is dropping with mainly snow showers or flurries, mostly for the southern 1/2 of the state. Still active, but little accumulations for the rest of the workweek.

This weekend brings slight snow chances for the northern half of the state for Saturday afternoon and evening, with better chances for everyone on Sunday!