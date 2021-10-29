Soggy end to the week; tracking a mild Halloween

Shower chances will linger this Friday with a slow-moving low pressure over the Ohio Valley. There will be gaps of dry time early in the day. However, the coverage is expected the increase as we head into the afternoon. It does look soggy for sectional football games tonight too. Temperatures will rise near the 60° later today and fall back to the 50s during the evening hours.

Scattered showers will impact central Indiana early on Saturday, but the weekend is not going to be a washout. Shower chances are going to decline Saturday afternoon and evening. It will stay rather cloudy during the first half of the weekend with highs in the mid-50s.

Halloween is looking mild for the area, which is great news for kids planning to trick-or-treat Sunday evening. If Indianapolis rises above 60° on Sunday, it will be the 60th time the city has reached the 60s since the late 1800s! Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear throughout the holiday.

Central Indiana is going to enter a dry stretch next week and temperatures will trend much cooler in the wake of a cold front. Highs will only climb into the mid-40s midweek!