Soggy stretch will be ending; Summer warmth takes hold for holiday weekend

RAIN AROUND

Showers were much lighter and smaller in coverage Tuesday but we’ve added another .29″ of rain Tuesday. This marked the sixth straight day with at least a trace of rain in Indianapolis. The six day total of 3.37″ accounts for 80% of all the May rainfall. The total for the month is now 4.24″.

Showers are in the area late day but at only 20% areal coverage and dropping. The position of a low pressure to our south allows the weather to “back up” or be pulled in from the east. This upper-low is behind the rain showers and clouds and will weaken starting tonight.

Rain chances are on the way down. Showers Tuesday evening are to diminish through midnight and the threat of rain will remain quite low for the next six days.

SUMMER WARMTH SOON

The impact of the upper low will become much less as we make the turn to the second half of the work week likely only really adding some clouds. With shower chances ending the upper-level winds are set to change and deliver the warmest of 2020.

The holiday weekend will open warm with 80-degree temperatures arriving Saturday while adding humidity as well. At this time Sunday and Memorial Day are to reach the middle 80s, the warmest of 2020 with some small chances of spotty showers and thunderstorms.