Soggy summer so-far

SUMMER 2021 IS THE WETTEST IN YEARS

Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast this evening and for part of the overnight so it is a good bet we will be adding to the nearly foot of rain so far this summer. Through Monday afternoon, this summer is the wettest summer in six years. 11.91″ of rain has been recorded for Indianapolis since June 1st, and meteorological summer now ranks 5th wettest on record though July 12th. The wettest July to-date was 2015 with just over 14″ of rainfall.

In the image below, a seven day estimated rainfall plot from the NWS radar in Indianapolis. The darker oranges and reds indicate rainfall totals exceeding 2.5″ with some local 3″ plus embedded within.

Rainfall chances are to continue for the next six days but more extended dry time will be afforded mid-week. Downpours along with a few thunderstorms are likely through midnight and rainfall coverage will remain quite high again Tuesday afternoon at nearly 50%. Looking for some time to work in the yard? There will be a substantial drop in rain coverage Wednesday and Thursday to under 20% before showers and storms increase in numbers again Friday.