A front passed early afternoon Wednesday bringing relief from the uncomfortable and dangerous heat.

ONE DAY RUN ON HIGH HUMIDITY

PEAK OF THE HEAT included a heat index as high as 118° in Spencer and 115° in Columbus Wednesday. This was the fourth time this year the heat index reached/surpassed 100° in Indianapolis and first time in just over two weeks (July 5th 108°).

Fortunately there has been a “fropa” – a frontal passage early this afternoon and relief from the highly humid air is already underway late day. By 6pm the heat index has lowered below 100-degrees in Indianapolis and the improvements will be area-wide by sunrise. With drier air, the temperatures will be free to cool overnight and lower to more comfortable levels in the mid/upper 60s by sunrise.

With this “cold” FRONT, passing (this evening lowers any chance of a storm and more importantly the HUMIDITY. A dry heat Thursday with dew points diving overnight. MORE COMFORTABLE Thursday and Friday but that hot air returns this weekend.

Wednesday was just a preview of our upcoming weekend when temperatures surge again to as much as 10-degrees above normal and elevated/renewed humidity sends the heat index back above 100-degrees. I’m considering adding a few small storm chances, particularly ahead of the humidity surge early Saturday morning but real rain chances and relief from the heat looks to arrive late Sunday and certainly for Monday.