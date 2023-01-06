Late Friday the skies brightened across central Indiana. Sunshine will greet us to open the weekend but some light rain and even a few snowflakes arrive Sunday.

SEEING SOME SUN

Late day Friday clouds were breaking and skies were brightening up. We will take any sunshine this time of year! It has been EIGHT straight days of cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in central Indiana and what is typical for this time of the year. January ranks second cloudiest month annually here with only 40% possible sunshine. Only December ranks cloudier.

With the clearing overhead late day it will get chilly. For the first time in nine days, Friday morning dipped to the freezing mark in Indianapolis, a testament to how very mild it has been here recently.

SUNNY SATURDAY

Skies will be bright on Saturday ahead of a weakening low pressure that arrives early Sunday morning. Clouds thicken up late Saturday but moisture is limited. Some patchy light rain and perhaps a few snow flakes or a light wintry mix could develop before sunrise Sunday. This is a very weak system so we are not expecting much precipitation, mainly a damp and dreary look Sunday. Take advantage of the sunshine Saturday.

JANUARY THAW

Despite a recent downturn in temperatures late week, entering the day this January ranks among the warmest on record. In fact, entering the day this is the 3rd WARMEST open to a new year and a January, warmest since 1997 (26 years).

There looks to be very little let-up to the mild pattern and next week could features several more days reaching the 50-degree mark. At this distance, any real winter-like weather may not arrive until temperatures fall next Friday changing rain to snow.