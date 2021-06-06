Spotty showers on Sunday; stormy pattern sets up this week

We are starting off Sunday dry across central Indiana. However, there are more clouds filling into the state this morning, and rain showers are nearing our southern-most counties. Shower chances are back into the mix today, but much of the activity we’re seeing this morning will break apart as it travels north.

Locations south of I-70 have the best chance for seeing spotty showers today. Southerly winds will help temperatures reach into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. Dew points will also near 70°, which will create a sticky atmosphere today and potentially help fuel a couple thunderstorms.

There should still be plenty of dry time to enjoy this Sunday, but you will want to keep an eye on the radar if you are outside this afternoon. The Indianapolis Indians will play against the Columbus Clippers again this afternoon. The game is set to start at 1:35 p.m. Rain chances rise a bit after 1 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis.

Prepare for more rain and storm chances this week. The showers will help with the abnormally dry conditions that have developed across central Indiana over the last month. The soggiest days of the week will likely fall on Tuesday and Wednesday when the coverage rises above 50%. Highs will be seasonal and stay in the lower 80s until next weekend.