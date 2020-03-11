Spotty showers possible early; mild pattern continues

A few spotty showers are possible early in the day with areas of patchy fog during the morning commute. This morning, lows will drop near 40 degrees under an overcast sky. The rain chances will be limited, and you can still expect several dry hours throughout the day. Shower chances diminish as we head into the early afternoon hours with potentially a few breaks in the clouds by the evening rush hour. Highs will return to the mid-50s later today.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight as lows fall to the 40s. We will start off our Thursday on a dry note, but an approaching front will bring another round of rain to central Indiana in the evening. There could be a few embedded thunderstorms, mainly for areas south of Indy. A couple storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Tomorrow’s highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average and could reach the mid to upper 60s!

Cooler and more seasonal weather returns as we close the work week. We will have a break from the rainfall on Friday before another wave of precipitation moves into the area this weekend. On Saturday, rain and wet snow showers are possible as temperatures struggle to rise into the lower 40s. Sunday will be the better day of the two this weekend! Temperatures may still trend below normal both days, but we should end the weekend with more sunshine around the state.