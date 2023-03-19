INDIANAPOLIS – Chilly weather made a brief return this weekend and we even saw a little bit of snow. The tide will turn as mild weather stages a comeback this week.

Multi-season Monday

A clear sky will allow temps to fall into the low to mid 20s by the start of Monday morning. The only thing preventing us from cooling further will be a southerly wind, which will end up being a key piece in our warm up too. If you’re heading out the door early, you’ll want the winter jacket and perhaps a lighter one for the commute home… The sun will be out in full force from the start to end of the day. It will be a breezy afternoon, but one that sees temps rise all the way into the low 50s! Nice timing considering that at 5:24PM it will officially be spring! Temps will return to the low 30s overnight, but this will be the last time we get this cold for perhaps a week or more!

April showers come early

The rest of your work week will be headlined by mild and wet weather. The threat for rain will increase as soon as Tuesday evening as our first of three storm systems enters the region. The afternoon sun will be tucked behind clouds and we may not see more than a few peeks from this point until the weekend. A few showers are expected on Wednesday, but rain will not dominate the day. Thursday we’ll see temps rise into the mid 60s, but this warm up will be cutoff by a slow moving cold front. Showers and even a few storms are expected during the day as this front sags south. We’ll wrap up this rainy week with a period of rain on Friday followed by clearing and drying by Saturday morning.