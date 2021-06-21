Starting summer with showers; cooler weather on the way!

It has been a stormy start to summer! We officially kicked off the season at 11:32 p.m. Shortly after the season change occurred, a line of showers and thunderstorms moved into western Indiana.

The storms were on the stronger side for a brief period and were producing wind gusts near 50 MPH. However, as the line continued to travel east and approach Indianapolis, the thunderstorms weakened. There are still some showers on Guardian Radar at the 5 o’clock hour.

Be prepared for showers at times today and they will be widely scattered along a passing cold front. It shouldn’t be a complete washout this morning and afternoon, but you may want to have an umbrella nearby just in case you are caught after a shower.

Winds will shift out of the northwest early in the afternoon and they may gust up to 30 mph when the front is moving over the area. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s by the evening rush hour.

Shower chances dwindle this evening and dew points will plunge. Dew point temperatures below 60° will make it feel less humid and much more comfortable tonight and Tuesday. Prepare for a much cooler start to the day tomorrow! Lows will likely bottom out in the lower 50s early in the morning.

Highs on Tuesday are going to be trending nearly 10-degrees below average! Drier air will be in place as well with dew points in the 40s for much the day. Temperatures will trend warmer by Thursday with storm chance back in the mix on Friday!