INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will remain mild as we head through the back half of the weekend with another big warm up coming Monday.

Staying nice on Sunday

Clouds will build on overnight as we head into Sunday and that will keep temps comfortable into the morning. We’ll begin Sunday in the mid 30s with a thin layer of clouds, but you’ll still see the sun shining through. Temperatures will rise steadily through the morning and we’ll reach the 50 mark around lunchtime. Wind will remain light and the afternoon will be very comfortable with a high in the mid 50s.

Major warm up on Monday

A weak storm system will begin moving in our direction from the Central Plains and with it will come a warm front. Rain and snow will come along with it too, but should remain north of our viewing area. The warm front will lift north through the state in the morning and temperatures will rise very quickly. The metro area could be in the 60 by noon! Along with the warmth will come windy weather, so make sure you prepare for that if you have outdoor plans. With a partly sunny sky we have a very fair chance to reach 70 degrees at some point as well!

Enjoy the nice weather while it sticks around though! We’re looking at an overall colder pattern to evolve in the coming week or two.