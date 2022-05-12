It was a steamy day yesterday as highs peaked into the upper 80s and lower 90s! Indianapolis tied the maximum temperature for the date at 89°. The daily record was set back in 1896 for the city. It will still be another summer-like day, but the humidity levels have dropped, and it will feel more comfortable outside!

Highs this afternoon are going to run more than 10 degrees above average for mid-May! Mostly sunny skies are on tap this Thursday and Friday. There are changes on the way this weekend, including storm chances and a cool down to follow the system.

The GMR Grand Prix is set for Saturday afternoon, but all eyes will be on the sky as the race gets underway. Another storm system is going to impact the weather over the Midwest this weekend. Scattered showers and storms will move into central Indiana by Saturday afternoon. Isolated downpours and gusty winds will be possible.

A cold front will keep rain chances around on Sunday and temperatures will fall behind the system. By next week, highs will become more seasonable and drop back into the lower to mid-70s.