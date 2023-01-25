Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various untreated roads.

This is a heavy snow, so clearing driveways will take time and many breaks should be taken…

Our projected totals remain in a range between 5″-8″ for the center part of the state, again for grassy areas…see map below! The snow will continue through the early afternoon and begin to taper by early afternoon from southwest to northeast with temperatures around 33° and winds increasing a touch from the north at 10-15 mph.

Passing snow showers and flurries will continue off and on through the afternoon and pick back up later tonight and through Thursday. Colder air is expected tomorrow and in this colder air a few additional pockets of snow will continue, creating under 1″ accumulations in spots.

The weekend starts dry but a rain/snow mix likely back in on Sunday with little to no accumulations.