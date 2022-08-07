Saturday brought widespread 90s and very humid conditions across central Indiana. Indianapolis had a high at 91° yesterday, marking the 18th 90-degree day for the city this year! On average, the city has 19 90-degree days.

Today, we will likely reach that threshold again with forecast highs set for the lower 90s late in the afternoon. Dew points in the 70s will make it feel tropical too and will create heat index values in the upper 90s! If you have outdoor plans, remember to take breaks, find ways to stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen to avoid sunburn.

I am tracking additional storm chances today. The activity is going to arrive after 2 PM and it will first impact our northern counties. The system will slowly sag southeast and bring much of the area that chance for thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some cells may turn strong. Heavy downpours and frequent lighting are the main threats.

Scattered showers and storms are going to stick around as the boundary settles over the Midwest. Rain totals may rise to an inch within the next couple days, especially in the locations where the thunderstorms set up. Behind the system, temperatures and humidity levels will fall! The weather looks pleasant for the second half of the workweek!