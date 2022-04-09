INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on Saturday remained in the 40s once again with snowfall even occurring through parts of the morning. It was our third consecutive day with at least some frozen precip and highs more than 10 degrees below average. Lucky for us however, it is April, a month of transition and quick changes in our weather.

The return of sunny weather

Sunday morning we will wake up to… wait for it… a completely sunny sky! It will be a gorgeous start to the day despite the gray several days leading up. You will need to be prepared for a chill in the air though. Lows will be in the 30-32 range through much of Central Indiana. The sun will stay out for most of the day with thin clouds making any appearance by the mid afternoon. It will be breezy through the afternoon as well with warmer air coming out of the south. Highs will climb quickly into the mid 60s by the peak of the day.

Storm chances on the rise

Clouds will continue to build after dark and a warm front will move through overnight. This will keep things mild with lows in the 50s. Showers and even a few storms will develop, so don’t let thunder catch you off guard. A low pressure system will continue to swing showers and storms through the region during the day. As a result, sun will be in and out with highs kept in the upper 60s. The best chance for some dry time will be mid morning through mid afternoon. By the late afternoon and evening, another round of storms is expected to move through. This will eventually clear ahead of Tuesday.

Midweek warmth & severe threat

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days this week with highs in the low and mid 70s. The chance for us to be even warmer is certainly there, but will depend on the level of cloud cover we see. Similar to Sunday and Monday, it will be breezy. Mild air will continue to flow out of the south and this will bring energy for more storms. Tuesday the threat is isolated; they’ll be out there, but most will stay dry. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected otherwise. On Wednesday the storm threat increases. A strong cold front will press across the state late in the day and this may produce severe weather. We are a few days out, but be prepared for an isolated damaging wind threat at the least. Cooler and sunnier weather will return after the front exits prior to Thursday.