The weather was active overnight as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms traveled over the state. The strongest storms were in our northern-most counties, where severe warnings were issued. A 74 MPH wind gust was measured in Grissom at 2:21 AM. There was also a report of downed powerlines in Portland around 3:30 AM.

The system not only brought gusty winds, but also heavy rainfall. Nearly an inch of rain fell at the Purdue Airport in West Lafayette (0.96”.) Other notable totals include Frankfort (0.94”), Fishers (0.79”), and Logansport (0.61”.) The totals were collected at 5:30 AM.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible through the mid-morning. Cloud cover decreases by midday and the area will begin to dry out. There is still a limited storm chance with peak heating this afternoon and evening. We’ll have another shot at 90-degree heat with oppressive dew points in the lower 70s.

Relief from the high heat and humidity is on the way! A cold front is going to slide over the state this afternoon/evening and it will bring a northwesterly wind shift. Dew points will drop back to more comfortable levels tomorrow with near-average highs in the mid-80s.

We will wrap-up the month of July with dry conditions and cooler highs in the lower to mid-80s. Mild mornings are also anticipated with lows falling into the 50s at times this week! Hotter, more humid weather will return at the end of the workweek. Storm chances will return Thursday and Friday.