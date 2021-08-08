Storm chances return Monday, staying hot and humid this week

It was a hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures topped off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As we head into this work week, temperatures will stay around 90° with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s most days. Daily storm chances also return this week starting on Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s staying warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday temperatures will top off in the lower 90s again with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and close to the triple digits. Monday will begin our daily chances of showers and storms. A stronger storm or two will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal category, again, meaning one or two storms become stronger. The primary threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will feature widely scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the lower 90s. There will be more dry time than times with storms but keep the umbrella handy. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday more storms are possible with temperatures in the lower 90s once again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday each have storm chances with temperatures in the upper 80s to wrap up the week.

As we head into next weekend, temperatures will be cooler, in the lower 80s, and it does look like we will be less humid too.