Storm chances rise this evening; muggy through the weekend

Many locations last night dodged heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, there was one supercell thunderstorm that developed in Tippecanoe County around 8 p.m. and strengthened as it slowly propagated NE at 25 mph. The storm started rotating and there was a report of a funnel cloud near Rossville at 8:25 p.m. The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings until the storm weakened around 10 p.m.

There is going to be another chance for thunderstorms later today as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. It will be humid, which will create heat indices in the mid-90s late in the afternoon. There should be several dry hours before storms bubble up during peak heating. Most of the thunderstorm activity will impact our northwestern zone this evening and tonight.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms may develop tonight for locations northwest of downtown Indianapolis. There is a slight risk for severe weather NE Illinois, NW Indiana, and southern Michigan. Threats include isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Stay weather aware this evening and tonight!