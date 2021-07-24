Storms overnight precede the hottest air of the year

A FEW STORMS

For the first time in seven days rain was recorded in Indianapolis. The scattered storms that pushed into the city around 6pm produced a wind gust of 47 mph earlier in Putnam county. The showers and storms would weaken and eventually dissipate but not before producing rain at the airport shortly before 6pm. Rainfall this month has been plentiful despite the recent dry stretch. Summer 2021 rainfall has been even more impressive – ranking 6th wettest on record to date.

Showers and storms will grow in number across far northern Indiana this evening where a few strong to severe storms are possible – a severe thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for portions of the state. We expected a broken line of storms to drop south after 10pm and possible reach the I-70 corridor after 12am. At this time a gusty storm is possible and the severe threat is very minimal. The threat of showers and storms will lower beyond 3/4am as the line of storms settles south and dissipated late night/early Sunday morning.

HERE COMES THE HEAT

We reached the upper 80s Saturday and the heat index neared 100° in portions of central Indiana late day but even hotter air is on the way. A wind shifting front will pass Sunday but will not bring much relief at all. Sunday will heat to near 90-degrees, the first time officially in Indianapolis in well over three weeks and several more days are expected to be hot next week. An expanding dome of heat will send temperatures up by Wednesday and Thursday reaching the middle 90s. This will likely be the hottest air of the year with a forecast high of 95° Thursday.