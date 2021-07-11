Stormy pattern continues; tracking warming trend this week

Heavy rain fell across parts of central Indiana yesterday and last night! More than two inches of rain was reported in Ellettsville, Martinsville, and Woodview Hills in Brown County. There will be more showers and thunderstorms around today with below average highs in Indianapolis.

Triple digit heat is expected out west again today! Las Vegas reach 117° on Saturday with a high of 128° in Death Valley. The highest temperature recognized on Earth was 134° in Death Valley. The temperature was reported on July 10, 1913. Today, Death Valley may even climb above 130°! Excessive Heat Warnings are in place because of the high heat.

Highs today will likely stay below 80° because of the cloud cover and scattered showers. There is a low pressure system right over Illinois and Indianapolis, which will keep the rainfall around today. We should have some breaks from the rain at times this morning and afternoon.

The stormy pattern continues into the workweek. Thunderstorm chances are expected Monday with the coverage become widely scattered by Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be driest of the week with isolated storm chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s return midweek, which is near the average high for mid-July.